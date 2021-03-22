Overview

Dr. Naveed Sami, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard School of Dental Medicine



Dr. Sami works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HEALTH SERV in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.