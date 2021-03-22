See All Dermatologists in Birmingham, AL
Overview

Dr. Naveed Sami, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with Harvard School of Dental Medicine

Dr. Sami works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA HEALTH SERV in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Alabama Hospital
    1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-5188
  2. 2
    UCF Health for OCSO
    3400 Quadrangle Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 266-3627
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    UCF Health
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 160, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 266-3627

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Rash
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rash Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bullous Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Naveed Sami, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1255412102
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard School of Dental Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Alabama
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naveed Sami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sami has seen patients for Rash and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sami speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

