Dr. Rajper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naveed Rajper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveed Rajper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Rajper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Health Care Cardiology633 Brookdale Dr Ste 100, Statesville, NC 28677 Directions (704) 873-7850
-
2
Iredell Health System557 Brookdale Dr, Statesville, NC 28677 Directions (704) 873-7850
- 3 8718 Bay Pkwy Fl 1-2, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 266-0900
-
4
Diego A Diaz MD PC1041 3RD AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 362-3470
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajper?
About Dr. Naveed Rajper, MD
- Cardiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1114226354
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajper works at
Dr. Rajper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.