Dr. Naveed Nosrati, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Naveed Nosrati, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Templeton, CA. 

Dr. Nosrati works at Champaign Dental Group in Templeton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    First Choice Physician Partners
    1220 Las Tablas Rd Ste 1418, Templeton, CA 93465

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Twin Cities Community Hospital

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    MultiPlan

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Aug 12, 2021
    office staff were quick and efficient. My visit was on time and I did come 15 minutes early. Doctor saw me in a timely manner as well. I would recommend FCPP offices.
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nosrati to family and friends

    Dr. Nosrati's Office & Staff

    Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    Staff friendliness and courteousness
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nosrati

    Level of trust in provider's decisions
    How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    How well provider listens and answers questions
    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1881953362
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

