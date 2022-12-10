Overview

Dr. Naveed Mirza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Mirza works at Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff in Poplar Bluff, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.