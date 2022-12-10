Dr. Naveed Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveed Mirza, MD
Dr. Naveed Mirza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Saint Francis Behavioral Health Poplar Bluff225 Physicians Park Ste 303, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Dr Mirza was patient, appeared interested in what is patient was doing. He asked great questions and listen to the answers. He talked with the patient like they were people who knew one another. He made the patient feel as though what he was doing, how he was feeling, and his opinion was important. I as the patient's caregiver felt as though this doctor is such a nice person. He comes across as just plain and simply nice, considerate, and an overall compassionate person.
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
