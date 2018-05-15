Overview

Dr. Naveed Mallick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Mallick works at PROVIDENT HOSPITAL OF COOK COUNTY in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.