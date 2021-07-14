Overview

Dr. Naveed Malik, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jackson Parish Hospital and New Orleans East Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at New Orleans East Hospital in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.