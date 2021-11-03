Dr. Naveed Chowhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chowhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveed Chowhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Naveed Chowhan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange, Clark Memorial Health and Harrison County Hospital.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology2210 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-4000
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2501 Kentucky Ave # 201, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 554-0011
American Health Network -new Albany3605 Northgate Ct Ste 204, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 207-2130
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Clark Memorial Health
- Harrison County Hospital
Very friendly staff and Dr. Chowhan was kind, explained everything, and answered all of my questions. Sent me to a wonderful Thoracic surgeon as well. Thank you for your care!
About Dr. Naveed Chowhan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English, Urdu
- 1164440962
Education & Certifications
- State Univ NY
- DC General Hospital
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chowhan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chowhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chowhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chowhan has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chowhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chowhan speaks Urdu.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Chowhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chowhan.
