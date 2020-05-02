Dr. Naveed Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveed Anwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naveed Anwar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Coleman County Medical Center, Comanche County Medical Center, Eastland Memorial Hospital, Fisher County Hospital District, Haskell Memorial Hospital, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Mitchell County Hospital and Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Anwar works at
Locations
Brazoria County Dialysis405 This Way St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-2534
Fmc Dialysis Services of Abilene South2009 Hospital Pl, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 793-2594
- 3 208 N McKinney St, Sweeny, TX 77480 Directions (979) 548-1035
Surgical Oncology Angleton146 E Hospital Dr Ste 102, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (979) 548-1035
Hospital Affiliations
- Coleman County Medical Center
- Comanche County Medical Center
- Eastland Memorial Hospital
- Fisher County Hospital District
- Haskell Memorial Hospital
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
- Mitchell County Hospital
- Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anwar is a very caring, compassionate & thorough doctor. He took very good care of my husband for about 3 years before he passed away, and we always trusted his advice in any health situation that came up. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing a doctor with his specialty.
About Dr. Naveed Anwar, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1497061931
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anwar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anwar has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.