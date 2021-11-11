Dr. Naveed Ansari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ansari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naveed Ansari, MD
Overview
Dr. Naveed Ansari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
Suburban Associates in Ophthalmology LLC1100 W Central Rd Ste 205, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 290-0202
Suburban Associates in Opthalmology1555 Barrington Rd Ste 3150, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 885-4040
Suburban Assoc In Ophthalmology800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 710, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 290-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ansari is a great opthomologist. He took time to explain to my questions. He listened patiently to my concerns. He thoroughly examined my eyes condition. I am recommending Dr. Ansari to everyone, If someone needs an ophthalmologist Dr. Ansari is the best.
About Dr. Naveed Ansari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1922101559
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ansari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ansari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ansari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ansari has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ansari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ansari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ansari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ansari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ansari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.