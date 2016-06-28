Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naveed Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Naveed Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center, Pikeville Medical Center, Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
Pikeville Medical Center911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Highlands Arh Regional Medical Center
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Tug Valley Arh Regional Medical Center
- Whitesburg Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Ahmed to anyone .he is a very caring doctor and her cares for his patients. He takes his time in the examining room ,he listen to your questions and concerns. He walks you thru the treatment you will receive under his care .Myself i think him and his staff are wonderful people
About Dr. Naveed Ahmed, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Urdu
- 1508946070
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch Harvard U
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Raritan Bay Med Ctr
- Madras Medical College
- Mysore University / Mysore Medical College
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Arabic, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
