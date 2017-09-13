Overview

Dr. Navdeepa Chainani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / SAWAI MAN SINGH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chainani works at New Medical Center in Tifton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.