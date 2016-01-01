Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navdeep Sood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navdeep Sood, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They completed their residency with Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
Dr. Sood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mid-plains Center for Behavioral Healthcare Services914 Baumann Dr, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 385-5250
-
2
Mary Lanning Healthcare715 N Saint Joseph Ave, Hastings, NE 68901 Directions (402) 463-5973
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Good Samaritan
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
- Merrick Medical Center
- Thayer County Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sood?
About Dr. Navdeep Sood, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1043231830
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood works at
Dr. Sood has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sood speaks Hindi.
Dr. Sood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.