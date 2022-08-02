Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jassal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univeristy of South Florida
Dr. Jassal works at
Locations
-
1
Spine & Pain Institute of Florida1417 Lakeland Hills Blvd Ste 201, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (813) 701-8504
-
2
Florida Pain Medicine514 Eichenfeld Dr Ste 202, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions
-
3
Florida Pain Medicine426 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 388-2948Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jassal?
My father is 84 years old and almost death, he lives is horrific pain, and it’s difficult for him to fully communicate all that he is going through. Dr Jassal and his staff have been very understanding, and determined to help him get his pain under control. Dr Jassel wants to fix the cause not just give him pain meds. The office staff are wonderful as well and I highly recommend this doctor and group
About Dr. Navdeep Jassal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1255625513
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of South Florida
- Hofstra School of Medicine/Northwell Health System
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jassal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jassal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jassal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jassal works at
Dr. Jassal has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jassal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
178 patients have reviewed Dr. Jassal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jassal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jassal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jassal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.