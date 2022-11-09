Dr. Navdeep Dhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navdeep Dhatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Navdeep Dhatt, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Dhatt works at
Locations
-
1
Silicon Valley Podiatry Group2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 509, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1489Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhatt?
Gentle, painless, caring. No hesitation on recommending her to others.
About Dr. Navdeep Dhatt, MD
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1609307180
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhatt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhatt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhatt works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.