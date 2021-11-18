Dr. Navanjun Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Navanjun Grewal, MD
Overview
Dr. Navanjun Grewal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Grewal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rockstar Beauty P.c.462 N Linden Dr Ste 234, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 276-2548Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grewal?
Dr Grewal is hands down the best surgeon around. He listened and understood what my goals were. I previously had two breast augmentations with other doctors, and the end results were nothing close to what I wanted. Dr Grewal on the other hand worked his magic and gave me my dream boobs! I have never been so happy, or confident, and it's all thanks to Dr Grewal! I have recommended him to many of my friends, and will continue to do so. I felt safe, taken care of, and everyone in the operating room was on the same page before I went under. His office staff is also amazing. Mia and Katie were there to answer any questions I had, and always responded to any emails or calls. They are very kind, and make you feel comfortable. Thank you again Rockstar Beauty! :)
About Dr. Navanjun Grewal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1477743094
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.