Dr. Navanjun Grewal, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Navanjun Grewal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Grewal works at Rockstar Beauty in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockstar Beauty P.c.
    462 N Linden Dr Ste 234, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 276-2548
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(26)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Navanjun Grewal, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1477743094
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Medical Education
  • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
Undergraduate School
  • BOSTON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Navanjun Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grewal works at Rockstar Beauty in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grewal’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

