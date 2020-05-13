See All Podiatrists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Naval Patel, DPM

Podiatry
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Naval Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Patel works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic
    10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-8000
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon

May 13, 2020
Dr. Patel is very thorough and will do what it takes to help take care of your foot issues. He is friendly, timely with appointments and is a very good doctor. My situation is a little odd, but he has taken the time to research and determine the best course of treatment for me. I'm very pleased and would recommend him in the field of podiatry.
Vicki Johnston — May 13, 2020
About Dr. Naval Patel, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati and Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1760826887
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Naval Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

Dr. Patel has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

