Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navaid Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Navaid Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center14502 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 524-4000
Banner Behavioral Health Hospital - Scottsdale7575 E Earll Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 448-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My life was slowly coming to an end, I was in and out of Psychiatric Hospitals because of going into Psychosis. I am Bipolar with Severe anxiety, ADHD, and more. Then I was referred to this wonderful man, Dr. Kahn who took me into his hands and has changed my life forever. From my first meeting he knew exactly what I needed and made me feel hopeful and whole again. The meds he prescribed are exactly what i need and the books and advice for all aspects of my life are truly a miracle.
About Dr. Navaid Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Punjabi
- 1588739528
Education & Certifications
- DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anxiety and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Punjabi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.