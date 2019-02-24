Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Littleton Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Greenfield works at
Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Pllc - Broadway1727 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10019 Directions (718) 408-4906Monday8:15am - 7:30pmTuesday8:15am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:15am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Littleton Regional Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nava Greenfield is the best!
About Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1093080202
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.