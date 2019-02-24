Overview

Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Littleton Regional Healthcare.



Dr. Greenfield works at Schweiger Dermatology - Brooklyn Heights in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.