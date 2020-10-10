Dr. Nauveed Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nauveed Iqbal, MD
Overview
Dr. Nauveed Iqbal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Elmer and Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
-
1
Inspira Medical Group Surgical Associates Vineland1206 W Sherman Ave Bldg 2A, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 696-9933
-
2
Inspira Medical Group Surgical Associates Bridgeton10 Magnolia Ave Ste E, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 Directions (856) 455-2399
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Elmer
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
I owe my life to Dr. Iqbal. He has taken care of me like I’m his family, he is THE ONLY doctor I trust with my life. He is so intelligent, that I have never asked him a question that he didn’t know the answer to. He is the best doctor I have ever been to, and I will always go to him as long as he will have me. ??
About Dr. Nauveed Iqbal, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Urdu
- 1104851492
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Med Center
- King Edward Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Arabic and Urdu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.