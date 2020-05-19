Overview

Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Khuddus works at Columbia Eye Associates - Main Blvd in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.