Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khuddus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD
Overview
Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Dr. Khuddus works at
Locations
-
1
Columbia Eye Associates - Main Blvd1615 SW Main Blvd, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 755-2785
-
2
Family Focus7120 NW 11th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 261-0089Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khuddus?
Dr. Khuddus did surgery to correct my double vision, and no longer have to use glasses. She and the staff are wonderful.
About Dr. Nausheen Khuddus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124069505
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- University Of Fl College Of Med
- University of FL
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khuddus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khuddus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khuddus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khuddus works at
Dr. Khuddus has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khuddus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khuddus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khuddus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khuddus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khuddus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.