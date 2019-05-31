Dr. Nausheen Din, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Din is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nausheen Din, MD
Dr. Nausheen Din, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL.
Barrington Clinical Services600 Fox Glen Ct, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 842-7200
I have been using Dr. Din’s services for 15 years. She is truly the best at what she does. I highly recommend Dr. Din if you are looking to make real change in your life, for the better. No matter what it is you are trying to persevere through, what goals you are trying to accomplish, or what your future dreams are, Dr. Din will give you the tools, resources, and endless support to get you to where you want to be.
About Dr. Nausheen Din, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1831424712
Dr. Din has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Din has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Din. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Din.
