See All Nephrologists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Naushad Pervez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Naushad Pervez, MD

Nephrology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Naushad Pervez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their residency with SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn

Dr. Pervez works at Nephrology Hypertension Clinic, PC in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Allen Park, MI, Westland, MI and Canton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Nausea and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
8 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Hypertension Clinic, PC
    18100 Oakwood Blvd Ste 207, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 730-2020
  2. 2
    Nephrology Hypertension Clinic PC
    16407 Southfield Rd Ste A, Allen Park, MI 48101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 271-3000
  3. 3
    Garden West Dialysis
    5715 N Venoy Rd, Westland, MI 48185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 513-2910
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Meadowbrook Primary Care Pllc
    2050 N Haggerty Rd Ste 260, Canton, MI 48187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 271-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
  • Beaumont Hospital Taylor
  • Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Nausea
Hyperkalemia
Anemia
Nausea
Hyperkalemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pervez?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naushad Pervez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Naushad Pervez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pervez to family and friends

    Dr. Pervez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pervez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Naushad Pervez, MD.

    About Dr. Naushad Pervez, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962403170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naushad Pervez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pervez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pervez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pervez has seen patients for Anemia, Nausea and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pervez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pervez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pervez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pervez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pervez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Naushad Pervez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.