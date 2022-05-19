See All Podiatric Surgeons in South San Francisco, CA
Dr. Naushad Banani, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Naushad Banani, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in South San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Banani works at Naushad Banani, DPM, Inc in South San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Naushad Banani, DPM, Inc
    611 Gateway Blvd Ste 120, South San Francisco, CA 94080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 501-0441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 19, 2022
I am a patient of Dr. Banani and have been for over two years now. Dr. Banani performed my foot surgery for hammertoe and bunionectomy. What an amazing job he did. He has always been very informative, good bedside manner and really cares about his patients. He goes the extra mile in taking care of his patients. I would highly recommend him for your foot surgery.
Sandee B — May 19, 2022
About Dr. Naushad Banani, DPM

  • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
  • 11 years of experience
  • English
  • 1134488877
Education & Certifications

  • Uh Hospitals Richmond Medical Center / Ksucpm Podiatric Medicine & Surgery Residency Program
  • Kent State University School Of Podiatric Medicine
  • Biochemistry, University Of Washington
  • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Naushad Banani, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Banani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Banani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Banani works at Naushad Banani, DPM, Inc in South San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Banani’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Banani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

