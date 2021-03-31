Dr. Naurin Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naurin Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naurin Ahmad, MD is a Dermatologist in Moline, IL. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Locations
Medical Arts Associates, Ltd.600 John Deere Rd Ste 200, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 779-4310
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ahmad is an excellent dermatologist. She’s well trained, very knowledgeable, spends time and listens to the patients concerns and comes up with an effective treatment plan. It’s disheartening to read the above review complaining about needing to wait-good doctors give everyone the time that they need and unfortunately sometimes that means waiting. I get the frustration for sure but know Dr Ahmad spent the necessary time with me without rushing if that’s what I needed.
About Dr. Naurin Ahmad, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1215196316
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Acne, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.