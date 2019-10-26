See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Grand Prairie, TX
Overview

Dr. Naureen Sheikh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They completed their residency with Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Dr. Sheikh works at Medical Village Outpatient Surgery Center in Grand Prairie, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX and Benton, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Village Outpatient Surgery Center
    2507 Medical Row Ste 102, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 784-7500
  2. 2
    The Lasik Vision Institute LLC
    4750 Bryant Irvin Rd Ste 812, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 784-7500
  3. 3
    Benton Pediatric Clinic
    115 McNeil St, Benton, AR 72015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-0184

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2019
    Dr Naureen Sheikh is a compassionate person who has helped my back pain in just a few months. She has many patients and often seems rushed but she will take the time needed to explain her plans or procedures.
    Sandy in Benton, AR — Oct 26, 2019
    Dr. Naureen Sheikh, MD
    About Dr. Naureen Sheikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649407818
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naureen Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

