Dr. Munawar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naureen Munawar, MD
Overview
Dr. Naureen Munawar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from METROPOLITAN STATE COLLEGE OF DENVER.
Dr. Munawar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Mental Health Center of Middle Ga2121a Bellevue Rd, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 272-1190
-
2
Burke Home Medical292 W 4TH ST, Waynesboro, GA 30830 Directions (706) 437-6857
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munawar?
I have been a patient of hers for five years now and she has never disappointed me always very passionate and right to the bottom of problem , I highly recommend her
About Dr. Naureen Munawar, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1245420082
Education & Certifications
- METROPOLITAN STATE COLLEGE OF DENVER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munawar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munawar works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Munawar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munawar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munawar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munawar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.