Dr. Naureen Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naureen Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naureen Mirza, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Mirza works at
Locations
-
1
Elliot Rheumatology At River's Edge185 Queen City Ave Fl 2, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 625-1655
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
Dr. Mirza is amazing! She always treats me with care, concern and respect. Every treatment plan is thoroughly explained and discussed. When I first started seeing her I no idea what was wrong with me. The numbers weren’t pointing to anything specific at the time and she made me feel like she wouldn’t give up on me until it was resolved. It is eight years later and I feel like a new person now! I highly recommend Dr. Mirza.
About Dr. Naureen Mirza, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1386690535
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Med Ctr/SUNY
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirza speaks Hindi and Urdu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.