Overview

Dr. Naureen Attiullah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.