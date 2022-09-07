Dr. Attiullah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naureen Attiullah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naureen Attiullah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 146 W River St Ste 11B, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 444-7442
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Attiullah is a very compassionate and insightful doctor. I feel very fortunate to be her patient.
About Dr. Naureen Attiullah, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1023092889
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
