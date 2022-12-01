See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Overview

Dr. Naumit Bhandari, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Bhandari works at Trident Pain Management in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trident Pain Management
    4450 Lockhill Selma Rd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Trident Pain Management
    2900 Mossrock Ste 390, San Antonio, TX 78230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 635-0021

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Phantom Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Phantom Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Phantom Limb Pain
Headache
Cancer Pain
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Hip Pain
Nerve Pain
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Sciatica
Shoulder Pain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I have been with Dr. B for over 5 years and really think he’s a progressive Dr who is honest with feedback and has helped me be more active.
    CSHayter — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Naumit Bhandari, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1710207360
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naumit Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhandari works at Trident Pain Management in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bhandari’s profile.

    Dr. Bhandari has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhandari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

