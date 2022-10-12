Overview

Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical Center and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Tariq works at Atrium Health Neurosciences Institute in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.