Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tariq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD
Overview
Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical Center and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Dr. Tariq works at
Locations
-
1
Neuroscience & Spine Institute -1010 EDGEHILL RD N, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 446-1900
-
2
Michigan Headache & Neurological Institute (MHNI)3120 Professional Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48104 Directions (734) 677-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tariq?
Dr. Tariq is an amazing doctor! I am a nurse and work in neurology at a separate clinic and hands-down Dr. Tariq is the best doctor I have ever seen he takes time with his patients and is very thorough. very caring attitude as well..
About Dr. Nauman Tariq, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1801115878
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- University Of Minnesota Hospitals
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Nust
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tariq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tariq accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tariq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tariq works at
Dr. Tariq has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tariq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tariq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tariq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tariq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tariq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.