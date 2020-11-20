Dr. Nauman Salim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nauman Salim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Sunshine Family Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, Tampa Florida13692 W HILLSBOROUGH AVE, Tampa, FL 33635 Directions (813) 252-2375
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Dr. Salim is nice and visits are quick!
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allama Iqbal Mc, U Punjab Lahore
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
