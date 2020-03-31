Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nauman Qureshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nauman Qureshi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
Athens Internal Medicine and Nephrology1005 W Market St Ste 16, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 232-0801
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
While Dr. Qureshi does not always have the best bedside manner. I doesn't matter. He is one of the smartest, most experienced, doctors we have in North AL. He cared for my husband, who was total quadriplegic for 5 years. He cares for me with Diabetes, and my son who has traumatic brain injury. I have often seen Doctors and hospital administrators in his waiting room, thus, he's the doctor's Dr. If you need to be pampered, go somewhere else. If you require the best Doctor, go see Dr. Qureshi!
About Dr. Nauman Qureshi, MD
- Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1841308442
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
