Dr. Nauman Mushtaq, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nauman Mushtaq, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Mushtaq works at
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 500, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0280
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 302, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Dr. Mushtaq performed my stent placement in 2016 and has been my follow-up cardiologist ever since. He has a friendly attitude and doesn't over-preach and over-treat as long as my test results remain in a good range. Even though I've moved to NW Indiana, I continue to drive to Winfield to see Dr. Mushtaq because of his attitude, expertise, and friendliness.
About Dr. Nauman Mushtaq, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1023037488
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- Cardiovascular Disease
