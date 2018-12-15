Overview

Dr. Nauman Mushtaq, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Mushtaq works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.