Dr. Nauman Moazzam, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (248)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nauman Moazzam, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with University of Minnesota Medical School

Dr. Moazzam works at Practice in Lakewood, CO with other offices in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakewood
    11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 160, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 276-7588
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Thornton
    8820 Huron St, Thornton, CO 80260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6645
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Foothills Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Longmont United Hospital
  • OrthoColorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 248 ratings
    Patient Ratings (248)
    5 Star
    (219)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nauman Moazzam, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407812043
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of North Dakota School of Med &amp; Hlth Sciences|University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Hlth Sciences
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
