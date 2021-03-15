See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Fazal Nauman, MD

Neurotology
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Fazal Nauman, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Nauman works at VCU Health in Richmond, VA with other offices in Cleveland, OH and Westlake, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vcu Health Massey Pharmacy
    1001 E Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 628-4368
  2. 2
    9109 Stony Point Dr Fl 1, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 323-0830
  3. 3
    6681 Ridge Rd Ste 2112, Cleveland, OH 44129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 887-9139
  4. 4
    Uhmg Otolaryngology
    960 Clague Rd Ste 2460, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 250-2835

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Bell's Palsy
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fazal Nauman, MD

    • Neurotology
    • English
    • 1508109224
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nauman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nauman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nauman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nauman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nauman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nauman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

