Overview

Dr. Nauka Desai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ardsley, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Melbourne Faculty of Medicine|University of Melbourne Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry, and Health Sciences - M.D.|University Of Melbourne, Australia.



Dr. Desai works at N. Desai Direct Medical Care, PLLC in Ardsley, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.