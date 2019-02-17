Dr. Acevedo Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nattasha Acevedo Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Nattasha Acevedo Ramirez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.
Dr. Acevedo Ramirez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
TeleSpecialists, LLC9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2206
-
2
Florida Neurology Group P L.12670 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-3554
-
3
Northwest Health -porter85 E US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (239) 208-2212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Acevedo Ramirez?
I consider my self quite fortunate, being from out of the area, to schedule an appt with Dr Natatasha Acevedo I found her to be very informative every step of the diagnostic process. She confirmed my suspicions of what ailing me and began the process of a solution. Where as doctors in New York
About Dr. Nattasha Acevedo Ramirez, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1366786451
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Acevedo Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Acevedo Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Acevedo Ramirez works at
Dr. Acevedo Ramirez has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acevedo Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Acevedo Ramirez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.