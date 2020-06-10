Overview

Dr. Natrajan Subramanian, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee WI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Subramanian works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.