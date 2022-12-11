See All Internal Medicine Doctors in College Station, TX
Dr. Natraj Shanmugam, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Natraj Shanmugam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Shanmugam works at A SHANMUGAM, MD in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Natraj Shanmugam MD PA
    1602 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 210, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 696-5663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 11, 2022
    He is a very good doctor.
    E. Scott — Dec 11, 2022
    About Dr. Natraj Shanmugam, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1043449465
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
