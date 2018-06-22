Dr. Natraj Ballal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natraj Ballal, MD
Overview
Dr. Natraj Ballal, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 620, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 890-8004
- 2 2318 Greenbranch Dr Bldg 2, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 874-1662
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor and staff! they treat people with respect.
About Dr. Natraj Ballal, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1659369478
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Ballal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballal has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ballal speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.