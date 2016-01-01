Dr. Nathaniel Winstead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winstead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Winstead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Winstead, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Houma Digestive Health Specialists1023 Wood St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 601-2662
-
2
Houma Digestive Health Specialists1026 School St, Houma, LA 70360 Directions (985) 601-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nathaniel Winstead, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1184732976
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winstead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winstead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winstead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winstead has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winstead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Winstead. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winstead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winstead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winstead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.