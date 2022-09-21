Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Whitney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Whitney works at Providence Inland Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Scoliosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.