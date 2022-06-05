Dr. Whaley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathaniel Whaley, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Whaley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology Associates of Johnson City PC1321 Sunset Dr Ste 11, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 928-6174
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Whaley is very professionals and attentive. He has definitely helped my condition during the past year. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Nathaniel Whaley, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1245213545
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whaley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whaley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whaley has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whaley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Whaley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whaley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whaley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whaley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.