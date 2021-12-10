See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Nathaniel Todnem, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Todnem, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Todnem works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurological Surgery
    3900 Kresge Way Ste 41, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery
    1919 State St Ste 250, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Baptist Health Floyd

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Nathaniel Todnem, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144584004
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nathaniel Todnem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todnem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Todnem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Todnem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Todnem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todnem.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todnem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todnem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

