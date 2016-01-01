Dr. Nathaniel Talley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Talley, DDS
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Talley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Altus, OK.
Dr. Talley works at
Locations
-
1
Tamarack Dental Associates801 E Tamarack Rd, Altus, OK 73521 Directions (580) 563-6062
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- MetLife
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nathaniel Talley, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1982804126
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talley works at
Dr. Talley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.