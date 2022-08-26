Dr. Nathaniel Stoikes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoikes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Stoikes, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Stoikes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Stoikes works at
Locations
UT University Clinical Health General Sgy6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 106, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 866-8530
Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital6019 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-3882
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital - Germantown7691 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 866-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stoikes is incredibly skilled and saved my life.
About Dr. Nathaniel Stoikes, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1487876017
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoikes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoikes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoikes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoikes has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoikes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoikes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoikes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoikes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoikes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.