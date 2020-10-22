Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Stetson, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Stetson works at INTEGRIS Spine and Neurological Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.