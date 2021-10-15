Dr. Rylander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathaniel Rylander, MD
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Rylander, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Rylander works at
Locations
Texas Medclinic4851 N INTERSTATE 35, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 486-6140
Teresa R. Kroeker MD PA12319 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 835-5577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is very personable, professional and helpful! He recommended treatment for my Covid symptoms which provided immediate help. Within 24 hours my symptoms were totally gone. I’m very appreciative of his excellent care on more than one occasion!
About Dr. Nathaniel Rylander, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1932301884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Family Practice
Dr. Rylander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rylander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rylander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rylander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rylander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.