See All Dermatologists in Joplin, MO
Dr. Nathaniel Phelan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nathaniel Phelan, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nathaniel Phelan, MD is a dermatologist in Joplin, MO. Dr. Phelan completed a residency at University of Texas at Austin. He currently practices at Phelan Dermatology & Aesthetics. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Phelan is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phelan Dermatology
    2431 E 32nd St Ste B, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 622-0293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Dermatitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

About Dr. Nathaniel Phelan, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1225327422
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Texas at Austin
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Phelan?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nathaniel Phelan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathaniel Phelan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Phelan to family and friends

Dr. Phelan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Phelan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathaniel Phelan, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nathaniel Phelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Phelan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Phelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Phelan has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.