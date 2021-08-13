Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry.
Dr. Ngo works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1321 Cottonwood St, Woodland, CA 95695 Directions (530) 668-2600Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ngo?
Muy buen doctor!! Muy amable y atento ??
About Dr. Nathaniel Ngo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497913404
Education & Certifications
- Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngo works at
Dr. Ngo speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.